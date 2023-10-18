LUBBOCK, Texas–The Goin’ Band from Raiderland has a little over a month before they leave for New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Dr. Joel Pagan, director of the Goin’ Band, said they’ve been prepping for this performance since the summer, making sure each member is physically conditioned for the 2.5-mile-long parade route.

The Goin’ Band marches from the school of music to Jones AT&T stadium every game. Dr. Pagan said that the march is a little taste of what the parade will feel like for band members.

“It’s like we’re going to do the march over twice, back to back and, we did a lot of preparation work during summer band, just a lot of physical conditioning,” Dr. Pagan said. “During that week we were out there for three days, if you want to call it that, we’re there in the mornings, afternoon at night, and in over a hundred-degree weather.”

Layne Whitefield, Head Texas Tech Twirler said she has been watching the Macy’s Parade since she was a little girl and has had many friends walk in it. Now it’s her turn and she said the team couldn’t be more excited.

“We’ve done two parades, so we did the Texas State Fair for the Texas centennial celebration, That was awesome and a great practice,” Whitefield said.

Whitefield said the recent homecoming parade was another good practice, in addition to the game days and extra practices.

Dr. Pagan said a lot of pressure comes with this performance as only one state is represented each year in the parade, and with this being the biggest thing the Goin’ Band has ever done, they want to make sure they get it right.

Dr. Pagan said they are planning to play classics like ‘March Grandioso’ and the Tech Fight song. They have special music picked out for when they make their appearance on camera that Dr. Pagan said you don’t wanna miss.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be November 24th, 2023, and starts at 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST.