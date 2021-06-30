‘Going to go down in history books:’ Lamesa Mayor says Saturday storm will cost city over $10 million and counting

LAMESA, Texas — Lamesa is still catching its breath from Saturday night’s storm that covered the city in flooding, hail and debris.

Tuesday, the City of Lamesa and Dawson County declared an emergency due to the damage left in the wake of the storm that dumped seven to nine inches of rain in the area in just hours.

The City estimates at least 100 families have been displaced by the flooding while the damage is going to cost at least $10 million and counting — and the rain still hasn’t stopped. Some homes and parts of the city could remain underwater for weeks.

Mayor of Lamesa, Josh Stevens, said he’s never seen anything like it.

“We’ve had some great storms, don’t get me wrong, some real doozies, but this one, this one is going to go down in history books as one of the biggest,” Stevens said.

Heavy winds toppled trees and flipped over RVs and trucks while high water turned roads into rivers.

“It started as golf ball-sized and then moved to tennis ball-sized hail throughout the community,” Stevens said.

He added it was a miracle no one was seriously hurt, but people lost their crops, their cars and even their homes.

The worst of the flooding happened around the Lamesa Boys and Girls Club Lake.

“The homes in that area for two to three blocks east, west and north are all inundated with water, but the closest homes saw upwards of four to five feet of water in their homes,” Stevens said.

He hopes Dawson County’s emergency declaration will bring the city some much-needed federal aid for those who have lost everything.

“Storms are scary. They’re tough, but the real crisis now begins,” Stevens said.

But through all this, Stevens emphasized the city is incredibly grateful for all the help pouring in from across West Texas, and he applauded Lamesa residents for how they’ve banded together.

“To get this kind of support through such a hard time has been very pleasing and comforting to my old heart … This has been extremely encouraging, and it’s a good time to be a Lamesan,” Stevens said.