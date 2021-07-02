Gold Star mother, artist aim to finish mural by Fourth of July to honor late soldier

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Gold Star mother and a local mural artist are working together to paint a mural in honor of soldier Caleb Smither at the Auto Glass Company located off Texas and 19th street.

Smither was a paratrooper with Ft. Bragg’s 82nd Division. He was found dead in his barracks in January 2020. Since then, his mother said she is still searching for answers.

Baker said she is hoping this mural helps send a message.

“[It’s] another way for my community to support Caleb and for us to build a team, to inspire our kids to want to be a valiant hero,” Baker said.

They’re hoping to have the mural finished by the Fourth of July Weekend and are asking the public for donations.

Click here to donate.