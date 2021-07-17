Golf tournament, concert in early August to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Razonia McClellan Public Relations:

WHAT:

Title sponsor SERVPRO® of South and Southwest Lubbock is pleased to present the 16th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament on Friday, August 6, 2021 and concert the following night on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Cook’s Garage benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.

SERVPRO® of South and Southwest Lubbock will also be hosting their 16th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament at The Rawls Golf Course with flights at 8:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. respectively. As title sponsor, SERVPRO® ensures 100% of the monies raised from the golf tournament and concert benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.

The Concert for Kids’ Sake will be held at Cook’s Garage and will feature Legal Limit band on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Tickets are $40 per person or $360 for a table of eight. This includes a barbecue dinner, entertainment, silent auction and door prizes.

WHEN:

Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament: Friday, August 6, 2021 – Flights at 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Concert for Kids’ Sake: Saturday, August 7, 2021- Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament: Rawls Golf Course, 3720 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79415

Concert for Kids’ Sake: Cook’s Garage, 11002 US-87 d, Lubbock, Texas, 79423

Tickets can be purchased: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-golf-for-kids-sake-concert-event-tickets-152099288065?aff=erelexpmlt

WHY:

As the largest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock, the tournament and concert are vital to their mission of providing youth with strong, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring services in Lubbock and the South Plains area. By participating in these events, you will help ensure services remain free for recruiting and training mentors, serving families in need, and raising community awareness of the challenges faced by local children.

Sponsorships are available. Those interested in more information or anyone with questions, can contact event co-chairs Jennifer Loper or Razonia McClellan at marketing@servprooflubbock.com. Tickets for the concert can be purchased on Eventbrite.

ABOUT SERVPRO® OF SOUTH AND SOUTHWEST LUBBOCK

As a trusted leader in the restoration industry, SERVPRO® of South and Southwest Lubbock provides 24-hour residential and commercial services. As a locally owned and operated business, they’re dedicated to being faster to any size disaster, with the experience, training, equipment, and expertise to handle restoration and cleaning needs. In additional to restoration, they offer a variety of cleaning services from furniture and carpets to severe mold, air ducts, and biohazard clean up. For more information, visit their website at www.servprosouthwestlubbock.com

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF LUBBOCK

For nearly 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been providing strong, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring services in Lubbock and the South Plains area. The unique mentoring model helps children reach their potential in life and overcome adversity by broadening their outlook on life. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is recognized as a 501c (3) and is a community partner of Lubbock Area United Way. For more information, visit their website at https://bbbslubbock.org/

