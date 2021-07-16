Golfers compete to fundraise for fallen officers’ families

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas 635’s first golf tournament was a little smaller than expected with many people unable to attend, and the South Plains still shaken from the loss of Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

A golfer and member of the Lubbock Bourbon Society, Ben Lawson, said he was participating in the tournament with a renewed drive to support those who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our community.

“Supporting the police force and what they do for us and the sacrifices they make. Everything that happened yesterday just kind of puts an exclamation point on it,” Lawson said.

Another competitor on the course, Manuel Gonzalez, said being a part of the tournament is a small token of gratitude to those who do so much for others.

“We want to support them as much as they have supported us, and at this time, especially with what’s happened recently. This is the least that we can do to help them out,” Gonzalez said.

Texas 635’s founder, Carmen East, said her heart dropped when she got the call yesterday about a fallen officer. East knows there is now another family mourning their loved one, and they’ll need support.

“When we got the news yesterday, it was odd that we had just had this press conference in the morning concerning our first golf tournament and here we are and our hearts go out to his,” East said.