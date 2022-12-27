LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal magistrate found Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, is a danger to the community and must stay locked up while a criminal charge proceeds against him. On Tuesday, his attorney asked a federal district court judge to overrule.

Related Story: Man in Lubbock calls for ‘real holocaust,’ gets arrested by FBI

Goltz was arrested in Lubbock County last week for a charge of Interstate Threatening Communications. An FBI criminal complaint accused Goltz of making online threats against federal officials and election workers – especially those associated with Maricopa County, Arizona.

“Hypothetically, a mass shooting of poll workers and election officials in these highly suspect precincts might be the way to go,” Goltz wrote, according to the FBI complaint.

“Execute him and everyone that helped him,” another post said. “I’m even in favor of going after his children and grandchildren.”

“I want to throw that Jew in an oven so badly, I can taste it,” Goltz once said, according to the FBI complaint.

In the federal magistrate’s ruling, it said, “… The Government has proven by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.”

In the motion for review, defense attorney Michael King wrote, “Mr. Goltz’s immediate family resides in Lubbock, Texas, and has since 2009. Mr. Goltz is a father to six children, five of whom reside with him and his wife … in Lubbock.”

“Hypothetically, a mass shooting of poll workers and election officials in these highly suspect precincts might be the way to go.” FREDERICK GOLTZ AS QUOTED IN FBI COMPLAINT

“Further testimony demonstrated, as argued by the defense, that Mr. Goltz is not a danger to any other person or to the community,” the motion said. “Mr. Goltz has no criminal history. Upon Mr. Goltz’s arrest, he was cooperative with law enforcement.”

Goltz claimed online that he is always carrying a concealed gun but according to the motion for review, he does not always carry a concealed weapon.

“Mr. Goltz’s possessed his firearms legally and responsibly, as they remained in a safe in his home. All of his firearms have been confiscated by law enforcement, an endeavor with which Mr. Goltz cooperated,” the motion said.

“[His wife] testified that Mr. Goltz has never been in physical altercations and in fact is the type to diffuse tense situations. [She] testified that Mr. Goltz has never hit her or any of their children.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the federal judge had not decided. Goltz remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center. The charge currently again him carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, if convicted.

Court records described Goltz as a Canadian citizen who lives in Lubbock as a lawful permanent resident.