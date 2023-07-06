LUBBOCK, Texas – A crash in Central Lubbock on the night of June 30 took the life of 19-year-old motorcyclist David Cochrane.

A Lubbock Police Department (LPD) report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Wednesday revealed that 28-year-old Joshuwa Apodaca was driving south on Quaker Ave. and he tried to turn east onto 32nd St., but he failed to yield the right-of-way which caused Cochrane, who was driving his motorcycle north on Quaker Ave., to crash into the passenger side of Apodaca’s Jeep SUV. Cochrane was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test on Apodaca at the scene. The report said the test results concluded he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Apodaca was then taken into LPD custody, and since Cochrane died, his charge was upgraded from intoxication assault to intoxication manslaughter. If Apodaca is convicted of intoxication manslaughter, he could face up to 20 years in state prison. As of Thursday morning, Apodaca remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

Cochrane’s loss has devastated many in the community, especially his co-workers from Market Street in South Lubbock.

“That’s very young for someone to lose their life,” said Shantell Jackson, co-worker and friend of Cochrane’s. “We’re all a loving family. We’re going to come together, and we’ll stay close. A lot of us have worked there for a lot of years. David was with us for a short time. He was a cook and a dishwasher as well. He was a pretty cool kid and he came in and ready to work.”

One of Cochrane’s family members called Jackson the day after the crash to share the heartbreaking news. Jackson and other co-workers have since set up a memorial for him at the site of the crash at 32nd St. and Quaker Ave.

“He’s going to be missed,” Jackson said. “We love him and our hearts and prayers go out to his family as well. He was a nice, loving kid. He would give you the shirt off his back if he could.”

The roadside memorial is filled with balloons, flowers and memories. It’s a place that many of Cochrane’s teammates have been visiting since losing their dear friend.

“He was gone too soon,” Jackson said. “He was just finding his grounds in life, just getting his own apartment and trying to find out who he’s going to be in life,” Jackson said. “We just want to show our love and support for him. He’s still loved, and we will definitely miss him.”