LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, The Goo Goo Dolls announced they will be performing at Buddy Holly Hall as a second leg of their headlining tour for their new album “Chaos in Blossom.”

The date was set at November 16, 2022 in The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and

Sciences. Tickets go on sale August 19.

The following is a press release from Buddy Holly Hall:

Today, GRAMMY® Award nominated, multi-platinumselling band Goo Goo Dolls have released their 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom via

Warner Records, marking its release with the propulsive new song “Going Crazy”. The standout track harkens back to the band’s power-chord alt-rock sound, assisted by the analogto-tape recording process and vintage amps & pedals they used while making the entire album.

As the first record of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom

finds the band continuing to evolve artistically as they have in the last four decades together.

Listen to the album now here and visit here for the exclusive Chaos in Bloom merch collection.



“Going Crazy” serves as a finale for the steady output of songs released so far from the LP,

following the melodic offerings “You Are The Answer” and “Yeah, I Like You” that arrived

earlier this summer. Consisting of 10 tracks, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm,

stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming

one of the most influential alternative rock outfits of all time.



While Chaos in Bloom isn’t necessarily an album borne out by the pandemic, many of the

tracks reflect on all of the things in daily life that became amplified while everyone was isolated

from one another and sequestered at home. To record the album, Rzeznik and Takac retreated

to Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York during the pandemic. An environment

as remote as it is rich with historic rock music roots, the location proved to be the perfect setting

for clearing the noise and creating such a record, which carries a true live quality that the band

captured by blending vintage instruments and gear with new-age recording processes and

techniques. To celebrate the album release this week, Spotify has dedicated their coveted

Times Square billboard in New York City to Goo Goo Dolls and the arrival of Chaos in Bloom.



Today, the band has also announced the second leg of their nationwide Chaos in Bloom tour,

adding to their sprawling headlining tour this summer in which they’re playing at iconic outdoor

venues including Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, and

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. The newly announced tour dates will

kick off on October 28th in Eau Claire, WI, and will serve as an intimate theater tour that will see

the band playing new songs, deep cuts and the hits from their illustrious catalog. American

Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public

beginning Wednesday, August 17 at 10am local time through Thursday, August 18 at 10pm

local time, and general onsale tickets will be available beginning Friday, August 19th at 10AM

local time. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.googoodolls.com/tour.



The Chaos in Bloom tour will see the band performing multiple songs from the brand new record

for the first time ever including “Yeah, I Like You,” “Going Crazy,” and “War,” along with other

tracks from their complete discography. Blue October will provide support for the entire run, and

more information & tickets can be found via the band’s website HERE. Goo Goo Dolls have

partnered with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002

by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been

traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating

abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.



GOO GOO DOLLS – CHAOS IN BLOOM TOUR DATES

August 12, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 13, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 17, 2022 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

August 19, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 20, 2022 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 21, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 28, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

September 3, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

September 4, 2022 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater

September 12, 2022 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

September 13, 2022 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

September 15, 2022 – Grand Rapids, MI – Mejer Gardens

September 17, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

September 18, 2022 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

September 20, 2022 – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

September 21, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 22, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

September 24, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center

October 28, 2022 – Eau Claire, WI – Pablo Center At The Confluence *

October 30, 2022 – Ames, IA – Iowa State Center – Stephens Auditorium *

October 31, 2022 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion – Mary W. Sommervold Hall *

November 2, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theatre *

November 3, 2022 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center – Thrivent Hall *

November 5, 2022 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center *

November 6, 2022 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre *

November 7, 2022 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center *

November 9, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre *

November 11, 2022 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *

November 12, 2022 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tulsa *

November 14, 2022 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

November 15, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

November 16, 2022 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and

Sciences – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater *

November 18, 2022 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium *

November 20, 2022 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre *



*On sale August 19 at 10AM (CT)



Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken

records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans,

and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records

worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and nearly a dozen

platinum & gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16

number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10

Singles.”



Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] has gone double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl five-timesplatinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the

Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their

music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum & gold statuses

– including the recently platinum-certified “Slide”, “Black Balloon” and “Better Days” – and has

been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.



Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be

named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track

recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again

proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.



Tickets for the Goo Goo Dolls – Chaos in Bloom Tour go on sale to the public on Friday, August

19 at 10 a.m. (CT). Tickets range in price from $34.50 to $109.50 plus taxes and fees and can be

purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at

the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday

from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(End press release.)