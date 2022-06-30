LUBBOCK, Texas— The juveniles who fled the scene of a crash on Tuesday were involved in a robbery earlier that day, according to LPD records.

One of the suspects left the scene of the crash, and multiple good Samaritans started chasing, according to a police report. But the suspect pulled out a handgun which caused the good Samaritans to end the chase.

According to LPD, a call came in about a robbery in the 3400 block of Clovis Road. The juvenile suspects fled in a white SUV and crashed into another vehicle on North Detroit and Cornell Street. After running a stop sign on Cornell Street, the SUV struck two other vehicles.

Two of the juveniles were arrested on the scene.

The three remaining juveniles were arrested after being searched for weapons.

All the suspects were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.