LUBBOCK, Texas – In a press release, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas announced a Shred Day for Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to celebrate National Recycling Day.

Community members can bring up to four boxes of personal documents, papers and folders to Goodwill’s Career Resource Center at 6520 University during the alloted time, the press release said. There is no need to remove staples or paperclips from documents for the free shred service, Goodwill added.

“On behalf of the Goodwill Board of Directors, we are excited to offer a free shred day to the Lubbock community. Goodwill is a local nonprofit helping people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs and grow careers,” Robin Raney, Goodwill’s President and CEO said.

According to Goodwill, with every box of paper sent to the company for secure shredding services, you help keep waste out of landfills and create jobs for those with barriers to employment.

For more information, call (806) 744-8419, email msmith@ginwtx.org or visit goodwillnwtexas.org/document-destruction/.