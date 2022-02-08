LUBBOCK, Texas — Goodwill Industries released a statement Tuesday following the recent death of Goodwill family member Nikkee Zarate and her 6-year-old son Malachi.

Nikkee and her son were struck by a driver Friday evening while looking for help from a previous accident.

Read the full release from Goodwill below:

“On behalf of everyone at Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, we are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Goodwill family members, Nikkee Neel, under such tragic circumstances that also claimed her beloved son, Malachi.” said Robin Raney, President and CEO.

Nikkee and her son were fatally struck by a driver Friday evening after walking to look for help from an unrelated accident, according to official reports.

“She was not only a valued employee, but loved by her coworkers, and will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to Nikkee and Malachi’s family during this difficult time. They will remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Raney said. “We respectfully request that Nikkee’s fellow employees are given space as they grieve the loss of their friend and coworker.”

Lashay Harvey, the general store manager of the Goodwill location where Nikkee worked, said she is saddened to hear of the sudden loss of Nikkee and Malachi. “She was a beautiful person with a big heart who was a wonderful mother. Malachi had a beautiful smile and was full of love, happiness, and loved his mom dearly. Gone too soon.” she said.

Many other employees expressed their sympathies to Nikkee’s family and sent their thoughts and prayers. They said they always looked forward to working with her as she was an amazing person and friend “whose smile lit up the room.” Coworkers who had witnessed Nikkee and Malachi together mentioned the visible and loving bond between the mother and son and said you could see that Malachi was Nikkee’s world.

Nikkee and Malachi’s family, the Zarates, are organizing funding to help the family with funeral expenses. If you are interested in helping the family, you can donate directly to the funeral home by contacting Grace Funeral Care at 806.636.0040.