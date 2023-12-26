LUBBOCK, Texas– Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has announced they will be giving back to the community by donating to the Salvation Army and Open Door.

Goodwill has been presented with the opportunity to give back to local non-profit organizations that are in need of warm accessories as the seasons are starting to get colder. Large boxes were given to non-profit organizations that were filled with accessories like socks, hats and gloves for children and adults.

Robin Raney, President & CEO of Goodwill Northwest Texas, commented,

“Our Lubbock community takes such good care of us, that we wanted to give back and assist fellow non-profits with goods they can hang out to the citizens they serve. Goodwill is a local non-profit helping people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs, and grow careers.”

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas, please call (806)-744-8419. or click the link here.