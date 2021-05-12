GOP convention moved to Texas to avoid coronavirus rules

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo, Texas, after speakers had concerns over New Mexico’s COVID-19 restrictions.



Party Chairman Steve Pearce says that hundreds have registered to attend the event, dubbed “Operation Freedom.”



Gatherings in New Mexico are still limited to 150 people or less in most counties.



The state is planning to fully reopen once 60 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.



Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate and other restrictions in March.



Pearce said the event’s workshops will look past the pandemic toward local organizing and problem-solving.

