LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Gordon Harris announced he will run for a seat on the Lubbock County City Council to represent District 2.

“District 2 has been ignored for years,” Harris said. “We need economic development there, it hasn’t been there for decades.”

Harris, who grew up in Lubbock, graduated from Estacado High School and worked with the Lubbock Independent School District.

“Everybody is focused on southwest Lubbock, which is actually a whole new Lubbock,” Harris said. “District Two has been forgotten about and overlooked, we need growth.”