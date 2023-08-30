LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas-based laundry service wants to lighten the load for college students in Lubbock with a discount as the Fall semester begins.

Salt and Light Laundry picks up, washes and delivers laundry to help out families. According to Salt and Light, the student discount will be 10 percent off every service.

They also offer a cash referral system for college students: $5 per person to those who sign up for a recurring service and mention the name of who referred them.

Salt and Light gets the laundry done in 24-48 hours, their website said. A base wash with plant based detergent with a mild scent of Ecos Magnolia & Lily costs $1.80/lb. A premium wash with locally-created laundry soap with a variety of essential oil based scents costs $2.00/lb.

Drew and Jourdan Smith are a Texas couple that initially began the business as a side hustle. Now, the company serves multiple locations in Texas and also takes prayer requests and praise reports.