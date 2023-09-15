LUBBOCK, Texas-– Dairy MAX collaborated with Gandy’s Dairy to install a refrigerated milk dispenser, Udderly Cold, at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center on August 16, 2023.

According to a press release, the installation was a significant step towards “fostering excellence in nutrition and supporting the success of student-athletes in Lubbock.”

The event strived to highlight the relationship between the agricultural industry and education institutions. The “state-of-the-art” milk refrigeration technology will provide nutritional support by delivering fresh milk.

TTU houses more than 400 student-athletes and the addition of the Udderly Cold milk dispenser will further empower student athletes to fuel their bodies with “high-quality nutrition necessary for proper muscle growth, repair, recovery and hydration,” said the release.

The release mentioned, Gandy’s will contribute with weekly donations of white and chocolate milk. The brand will offer student-athletes access to a range of fresh milk options to use in the cereal bar and smoothie station.

According to the release, Gandy’s donation symbolizes the commitment of dairy farmers and their vital contributions to agriculture and the overall well-being of their communities.

“We are honored to receive this generous donation,” said Head Football Coach at Texas Tech University, Joey Mcguire. McGuire also expressed the importance of fostering “connections between our athletic community and the farmers who contribute to our well-being.”

McGuire said the milk dispenser will “undoubtedly benefit our athletes and staff as they strive for excellence.”

Director of Strategic Alliances of Dairy MAX, Will Mallow said, “We are committed to athlete nutrition and excited to collaborate with Gandy’s in introducing the Udderly Cold milk dispenser at the Texas Tech Athletics training facility.”

She mentioned that the donation will be “on behalf of our dairy farmers exemplifies our shared commitment in supporting student-athletes’ health and overall performance on the field and in the classroom…”

According to the release, dairy farmers like Braden and Marlynke Mikeska of Amherst said the initiative will represent the “power of collaboration and community report.”

Marlynke said the donation to the Texas Tech Athletic Department was a statement “dairy farmers’ commitment to our local communities and the athletes who represent our region.”

“We take pride in providing this natural powerhouse to our local athletes, ensuring they have the nourishment they need to excel,” said Marlynke.