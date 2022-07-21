LUBBOCK, Texas— Governor Greg Abbott appeared on KLBK at 6 PM and spoke with Matt Stell and Terri Furman about the ongoing border crisis, keeping schools safe, and much more.

Governor Abbott reassured parents and students that actions are being taken to ensure schools are safe going into the 2022-2023 school year. He also took the time to praise Representative Dustin Burrows on his role as chairman of the investigative committee on the school shooting in Uvalde.

Abbott also spoke on the ongoing border crisis and blamed the lack of security at the border on the Biden Administration. In closing, he showed his support for Texas Tech University and wished the Red Raiders good luck on their upcoming football season