Gov. Abbott appoints Lubbock judge to 72nd Judicial District Court

(The following is a news release from the office of Governor Greg Abbott)

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ann-Marie Carruth as Judge of the 72nd Judicial District Court in Crosby and Lubbock Counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Ann-Marie Carruth of Lubbock is Judge of Lubbock County Court at Law #3, and previously served as Lubbock County Justice of the Peace Precinct #4. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Lubbock Area Bar Association, life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, a board member of the Texas Bar College, and an honorary lifetime member of the West Texas Justices of the Peace & Constables Association. She also a course director for Continuing Legal Education advance civil trials and summer school for the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, she is a board member of the Community Foundation of West Texas and the YWCA and a former board member for the Ronald McDonald House and Meals on Wheels. Carruth received a Bachelor of Arts in Agriculture from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law. She is currently pursuing a Masters of Judicial Studies from the University of Nevada, Reno.

