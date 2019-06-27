Gov. Abbott appoints Lubbock man to council for developmental disabilities

AUSTIN and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott appointed 19 people to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities, including Randell Resneder of Lubbock.

The following is the press release from Governor Abbott’s office:

Governor Abbott has appointed Randell Resneder, Molly Spratt, and Emmett “Toby” Summers, III and reappointed Rebecca “Hunter” Adkins, Kimberley Blackmon, Kristen Cox, and Scott McAvoy to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities for terms set to expire on February 1, 2021. Additionally, the Governor appointed Ronald “Ronnie” Browning and Robert Schier, III and reappointed Gladys Cortez, Mary Durheim, and John Thomas for terms set to expire on February 1, 2023, and appointed Paul Cardarella, Maverick Crawford, Eric Shahid, and Kimberly Torres and reappointed Andrew “Andy” Crim, Michael Peace, and Lora Taylor for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025.

Randell Resneder of Lubbock is the executive director of Disability Awareness Programs of Texas. He is a former gubernatorial appointee to the State Independent Living Council. Resneder received a Bachelor of Science in family studies/human development from the University of North Texas, a Master of Arts in interdisciplinary studies and Master of Education in instructional technology from Texas Tech University.

Molly Spratt of Austin is a policy analyst for the Texas State Senate. Spratt received Bachelor of Arts in linguistics and French from The University of Texas at Austin.

Emmett “Toby” Summers, III of San Antonio is the president and CEO of Mission Road Ministries. Summers received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas at Austin.

Rebecca “Hunter” Adkins of Lakeway is a volunteer and non-profit spokesperson for R.O.C.K. (Ride on Center for Kids). Adkins attended Austin Community College and Houston Community College.

Kimberly Blackmon of Fort Worth is an office assistant for Harman Construction, Inc. Blackmon graduated from the Eastern New Mexico University Office Skills Program.

Kristen Cox of El Paso is the president and CEO of Checkpoint Services, Inc., a technology company she formed in her garage in 1996. Cox received a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Texas A&M and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Dallas.

Scott McAvoy of Cedar Park is the executive vice president for the Marbridge Foundation. McAvoy received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Maine and a Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.

Ronald “Ronnie” Browning of Spring is vice president of the Board of Texas Advocates. He also serves as president of the “Bridging the Gap” chapter of Texas Advocates. He is a past president of the People’s First Advocacy group in Wichita Falls.

Robert Schier, III of Elgin is a camp director and co-founder of Camp DRIVE. Schier attended The University of Texas at San Antonio and McLennan Community College.

Gladys Cortez of McAllen is an administrator for Mission Rehabilitation Services and is a licensed professional counselor. Cortez received a Bachelor of Science in rehab services and a Master of Science in rehab counseling from The University of Texas Pan-American.

Mary Durheim of Spring is the owner of Educational Rights Information and Consulting Center. Durheim received a Bachelor of Science in home economics from Oklahoma State University.

John Thomas of Weatherford is the founder of the Joseph Thomas Foundation which provides assistance for medically fragile children. He also serves on the Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Weatherford. Thomas received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Angelo State University.

Paul Cardarella of Denton retired as vice president of human resources for AT&T. Cardarella received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of North Texas.

Maverick Crawford, III of San Antonio is a pretrial services officer intern for a federal district court. Crawford received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Eric Shahid of Somerville is a program aide at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. Shahid received a certificate through the Texas A&M PATHS (Postsecondary Access and Training in Human Services) Certificate Program.

Kimberly Torres of Houston is the executive director for the Down Syndrome Association of Houston. Torres received a Bachelor of Science in applied learning and development from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Andrew “Andy” Crim of Fort Worth is the director of education and professional development for the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Crim received a Bachelor of Science in political science from The University of Texas at Tyler and a Master of Education in educational leadership from the University of North Texas.

Michael Peace of Poteet is a habilitation provider for Consumer Directed Services. Peace currently attends Baptist University of the Americas in San Antonio.

Lora Taylor of Katy is a piano instructor for children and adults. Taylor received a Bachelor of music education from The University of Texas at Austin.