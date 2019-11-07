Gov. Abbott appoints new district attorney for Hockley and Cochran counties

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Governor Greg Abbott appointed Angela Overman as the District Attorney for the 286th Judicial District of Cochran and Hockley counties, according to a press release.

View the press release below for more information.

The following is a press release from the office of Greg Abbott:

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Angela Overman as the District Attorney for the 286th Judicial District of Cochran and Hockley counties for a term set to expire December 31,2020, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Angela Overman of Levelland is the Cochran County Attorney, and previously served as an attorney in private practice. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section, the Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity, and the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Additionally, she is vice president of the Hockley County Bar Association and a former member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. She is a member of the West Texas Running Club, Morton Lion’s Club, the Levelland Noon Rotary Club, and Texas Tech Alumni Association and a former volunteer for North Texas Legal Aid and the Hale County Crisis Center. Overman received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Arts in International Relations from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.