LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Friday announced that he is endorsing Representative Dustin Burrows for House District 83.

“Representative Dustin Burrows has consistently fought for the conservative principles that have made Texas a beacon of freedom and opportunity,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott said in his statement that as a small business owner, Burrows has helped the governor pass historic property tax relief, critical border security laws and laws that empower parents with new tools to allow their children to succeed in and out of the classroom.

“With Dustin in Austin, I know we can expand school choice for all Texas families,” Abbott said. “I am proud to endorse Representative Dustin Burrows for re-election.”