Gov. Abbott: Flags in Lubbock to be lowered to half-staff for fallen first responders

Governor Greg Abbott says flags in Lubbock shall immediately be lowered to half-staff in honor of the life and public service of Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, who were both killed in the line of duty while responding to a call.

Flags may remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Flags should return to full-staff the following day.

January 14, 2020

Hon. Dan Pope, Mayor City of Lubbock

1625 13th Street

Lubbock, Texas 79401



Dear Mayor Pope:

In response to your request and pursuant to Chapter 3100 of the Texas Government Code and Title 4 of the U.S. Code (4 U.S.C. § 1 et seq), flags of the State of Texas and the United States of America in the City of Lubbock may be lowered immediately to half-staff in honor of the life and public service of Lieutenant Eric Hill, Lubbock Fire and Rescue, and Officer Nicholas Reyna, Lubbock Police Department, who were both killed in the line of duty while responding to a call. Flags may remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Flags should return to full-staff the following day. Other political subdivisions and agencies of the state in the area or region may also lower flags during this period of memorial and respect.

The first lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Hill and Reyna families during their time of grief and urge all Texans to remember and honor their service to the City of Lubbock and to Texas.

Respectfully,

GREG ABBOTT

Governor JH/gsd

Flags lowered to half-staff outside the Lubbock Police Department. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Lubbock firefighters lower the flag to half staff at the City of Lubbock Fire Department Complex on Ursaline Street near MLK Blvd. (Nexstar/Staff)

