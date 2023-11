LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit Lubbock on Tuesday for a campaign kickoff event with State Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper.

The event will be at the Windmill Museum, located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive. The kickoff will start at 5:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

Tepper said in a social media post the event will have “BBQ, swag, and good vibes going into the Holiday Season and Campaign Season.”