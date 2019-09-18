Gov. Abbott reappoints Lubbock man to board of Texas School for the Blind and Visually impaired

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott reappointed a Lubbock man to the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Blind and Visually impaired.

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elaine Robertson and Beth Jones and reappointed Bruce L. “Lee” Sonnenberg to the Governing Board of the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI) for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025. TSBVI serves as a special public school in which students who are blind, deaf-blind, or visually impaired, including those with additional disabilities, are eligible for consideration for services. It is also a statewide resource to parents of these children and the professionals who serve them.

Elaine Robertson of Katy is the instructional officer for Deaf Education, Vision and Assistive Technology for the Katy Independent School District. She serves as the program administrator and chairperson for the West 10 Regional Day School Program for the Deaf, which consists of Katy, Bellville, Brazos, Sealy, Royal, and Hempstead ISD’s. Additionally, she is a board member for the National Visiting Committee for DeafTec. Robertson received a Bachelor of Science in Speech from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education of the hearing impaired from Gallaudet University.

Beth Jones of Anna is an associate professor at Texas A&M University – Commerce. She is past president of the Texas Association for Parents of Children with Visual Impairments and a member of the Council for Exceptional Children, Council for Learning Disabilities, Texas Association for Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired, and the American Educational Research Association. Jones received a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies from Texas A&M University, a Master of Education in educational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in curriculum and instruction from Louisiana State University.

Bruce L. “Lee” Sonnenberg of Lubbock is the traffic operations manager for the City of Lubbock Traffic Operations. He is vice president of the All Blind Children of Texas and a member of the Children’s Miracle Network Subcommittee of the University Medical Center Foundation Board. Additionally, he is a member of the American Planning Association and an Executive Board Member for the Frenship Band Boosters. Sonnenberg received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wayland Baptist University and a Master of Arts in interdisciplinary studies from Texas Tech University.