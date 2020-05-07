Gov. Abbott takes away power to arrest for certain COVID-19 violations

Dallas County Sheriff’s DepartmentDallas salon owner Shelley Luther was jailed for seven days for contempt of court after being issued a citation for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas while pandemic lockdown restrictions are in place. (Photo from ABCNews.com; Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday announced he modified his executive order so that local officials cannot arrest someone for violations of COVID-19 emergency declarations.

Abbott was highly critical of the arrest of a salon owner in Dallas who opened her business in violation of Abbott’s series of executive orders to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus in Texas.

“I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days,” Abbott said.

In Odessa, a bar owner was also put in handcuffs by a SWAT Team when she opened her business in violation of the orders.

This week, Abbott expanded the list of businesses that can open in Texas with some allowed to reopen on May 8 and others on May 18.

The following is a press release from the Office of Governor:

Governor Abbott Modifies COVID-19 Executive Orders To Eliminate Confinement As A Punishment

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today modified his executive orders related to COVID-19 to eliminate confinement as a punishment for violating these orders. These modifications are being applied retroactively.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther. It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement. As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”