Gov. Abbott talks about Lubbock County COVID-19 numbers in Friday briefing

AUSTIN, Texas– On Friday in Austin, Governor Greg Abbott said there is good news in the fact that Lubbock County has stayed consistent in numbers of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“If you look at the red line, since the latter part of March, the top number in the red line has stayed fairly consistent. The good news is they haven’t had any meaningful spikes above what their consistent top number is,” said Abbott.

Abbott said the numbers in the blue line for Lubbock County is the total number of people added up on top of each other everyday who are testing positive.

“That angle is a steeper angle than some of these other counties,” he added.

