Gov. Abbott to send additional resources to Lubbock to combat COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that additional resources would be sent to Lubbock and El Paso to help combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases, according to a release.

The release said two Auxiliary Medical Units were sent to Lubbock, along with additional medical personnel and personal protective equipment.

Read the release by the Office of Governor Greg Abbott below:

Governor Greg Abbott has deployed additional resources to El Paso and Lubbock to help combat COVID-19 in these communities. These resources include medical personnel, medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), mobile testing sites, and more.

“The State of Texas is ensuring that our communities hit the hardest by COVID-19 have the resources and support they need to keep people safe and bring hospitalization rates back down,” said Governor Abbott. “We continue to work closely with local officials in El Paso and Lubbock to meet the needs of each community and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have deployed two Auxiliary Medical Units (AMU) to Lubbock to assist with onsite surge capacity for local hospitals, with additional AMU’s available in the region if needed. The State has also surged additional medical personnel to the Panhandle and South Plains to assist area hospitals. There are currently 716 personnel in the region with more being deployed as needed. TDEM continues to provide the Panhandle and South Plains with over 7.4 million masks, 3.9 million gloves, over 1 million gowns and coveralls and over 240,000 face shields. The State also continues to operate three testing sites in Lubbock.

TDEM and DSHS have deployed over 1,350 medical personnel to the El Paso region with more being deployed as needed. The Alternate Care Site in El Paso, established in late October, is increasing capacity from 65 beds to 100 beds by Friday. Last week, Governor Abbott announced that three U.S. Air Force Medical Specialty Teams have been deployed by the U.S. Department of Defense to assist area hospitals. DSHS has also deployed six AMUs to assist area hospitals with surge capacity. TDEM continues to provide the El Paso community with over 9.1 million masks, over 3 million gloves, over 964,000 gowns and coveralls, and over 245,000 face shields. The State is currently operating 8 testing sites across El Paso County.