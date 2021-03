Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Feb. 18, 2021, following a winter storm which knocked out power and water for millions of Texans. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that he would visit Lubbock and make a statewide announcement at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the event will take place at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant at 3021 Clovis Road.

Abbott will address small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at the annoucement.