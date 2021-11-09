Gov. Abbott’s book censorship sparks backlash among parents, educators

LUBBOCK, Texas — A letter from Governor Greg Abbott addressed to state education officials to develop statewide standards preventing “pornography” and other materials that may be obscene content be removed in Texas public schools.

Selected school districts in the state received a 16-page list of 850 titles the Governor request be removed off the shelves.

Parents and education advocates critique the letter as nothing more than a political agenda to gain votes. One teacher called the list as having ‘no rhyme or reason’ other than putting forth a political narrative.

At this point, schools have until November 12 to respond to the request.