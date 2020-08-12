Gov. Greg Abbott coming to Lubbock Thursday

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, using a mask before (and after) a press conference June 22, 2020 (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas– On Wednesday, the office of Governor Greg Abbott announced he plans to travel to Lubbock on Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

Abbott will be at Citizen’s Tower, 1314 Avenue K, with plans to start a press conference at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release.

The governor will hold press briefings with local officials and will also be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

Abbott will also travel to El Paso after he updates Lubbock COVID-19 numbers later in the afternoon.