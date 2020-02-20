Government to permanently take guns from admitted neo-nazi discovered in Post

1  of  2
Image of Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh from Lubbock Co. Detention Center, image of ammo by Nexstar/Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal prosecutors in Lubbock filed a motion to permanently take guns from Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23. Bruce-Umbaugh is a “self-admitted Nazi” who was arrested in Post after a traffic stop in November.

Officers found him with multiple guns, and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition. He was charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty in December.

Federal prosecutors want to permanently take two AR-15 rifles, an AK-47 rifle, and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol plus all ammunition.

In previous court records, prosecutors said, “He is an active member of the radical neo-Nazi organization known as the AtomWaffen Division (AWD).”

Bruce-Umbaugh was the passenger during the traffic stop in post. Court records said the driver was designated by Canada as a terrorist threat.

Bruce-Umbaugh will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in prison

