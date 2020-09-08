Governor Abbott announces Lubbock designated as Music Friendly Community

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott [on Tuesday] announced that Lubbock, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities.

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams presented the Music Friendly Community designation to Mayor Dan Pope on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 during a virtual certification ceremony in partnership with the City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF).

“With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Lubbock grow their local economy.”

“I am incredibly pleased that the State of Texas is recognizing Lubbock as a Texas Music Friendly Community,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “With all due respect to other Texas cities, I think Lubbock is the original live music capital of the Lone Star State. From Country-Western Swing to early rock and roll pioneer Buddy Holly, and onwards from the Flatlanders to Josh Abbott, Lubbock’s musical heritage is exceptional, and we continue to produce great music and great music venues. Thank you to the Governor’s Office for this wonderful recognition.”

This designation further establishes Lubbock’s reputation as a community with a vibrant music scene and a rich pool of local talent. LCAF will facilitate the music certification by serving as the liaison between the TMO and City of Lubbock and maintaining a shared music directory with the TMO. A committee consisting of 30 industry professionals will also work with LCAF to guide the certification program and cultivate opportunities within the Lubbock music industry.

Connecting with the TMO offers musicians as well as LCAF with resources such as musician and venue directories, a referral network of over 15,000 Texas music businesses, state-wide publicity and a liaison between government offices and agencies. Lubbock will join major cities across the state including Waco, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio as a reputable city fostering a thriving music scene.

Since its inception in April 2020, efforts to secure this designation were the primary focus for LCAF Director Stacy Keith. He has worked with local industry partners to highlight Lubbock’s qualifying characteristics as a music friendly community and partnered with local and state partners to achieve this recognition for Lubbock.

“The Texas Music Friendly Community certification is a great honor for Lubbock and is a tribute to Lubbock’s dynamic music industry,” said Stacy Keith. “This project is the foundation’s first. Having been established in April 2020, we wanted to focus on what we could do to support our musicians and venues during this difficult time due to COVID-19. Lubbock’s music is incredibly important to our community and we’re so proud to be a part of facilitating this program which showcases the rich music we have now as well as Lubbock’s historic musical roots.”

A video of the certification and more on the Music Friendly Community designation can be found here.

(News release from the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott)