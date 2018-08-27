Governor Abbott announces upcoming Small Business Forum in Lubbock

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com)

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Small Business Forum on September 6th in Lubbock, Texas. The forum will provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with timely, relevant, actionable advice on how to start, operate, grow and sustain their businesses. The conference features private and public small business resources, practical solutions, best practices and expert assistance on a broad range of business topics and challenges. This event is also an opportunity to network with other entrepreneurs, business owners, managers, and business-oriented non-profits, as well as local, regional, state and federal agencies. The forum will also include the Governor's Small Business Awards to recognize outstanding businesses in Texas.



“Small business owners truly are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is committed to working alongside entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. By working together, we will continue to create jobs, grow our economy, and keep the Lone Star State the envy of the nation.”



A limited number of registration scholarships may be available to small businesses and entrepreneurs who cannot afford the registration fee. To learn more, please e-mail the Economic Development and Tourism division with your interest and inquiries.



Learn more about available sponsorship opportunities: 2018 Small Business Forum Sponsorship & Exhibitor Opportunities



Upcoming Small Business Forum:

