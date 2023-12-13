LUBBOCK, Texas — Floydada native and Texas Tech University graduate Dr. Wendee Payne, a seasoned expert in animal science, was reappointed by Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday to the Texas Animal Health Commission.

With a background in agriculture and animal science, Dr. Payne brings a wide range of expertise.

Payne is involved in animal science societies, volunteer work at the Therapeutic Riding Center at TTU and leadership in community organizations like Lubbock Alumnae Panhellenic, the Office of the Texas Governor said. She holds a Bachelor of Science from West Texas A&M University and a Master of Science and Ph.D. from TTU, with an emphasis on reproductive physiology in bovine and equine species.

Dr. Payne’s reappointment underscores her dedication to animal welfare and her capability to contribute to the Texas Animal Health Commission.

Governor Greg Abbott also appointed Anthony “T.J.” Klein and Johnny E. Trotter and reappointed Joseph Osterkamp, along with Payne.

Their terms are set to expire on September 6, 2029. The Governor’s office said the Commission works to protect and enhance the health of animal populations across the state.