Governor Abbott endorses Lubbock lawmaker Dustin Burrows for re-election

LUBBOCK and AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday morning announced he endorses Dustin Burrows for re-election as State Representative, District 83, R-Lubbock.

Burrows announced his re-election bid on Wednesday.

A statement from the governor said in part, “Representative Burrows served as a key leader in the House for property tax relief, and has been a consistently conservative voice on the issues that matter most to his constituents.”

Burrows has been the subject of scrutiny along side Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. The two, both Republicans, are accused of offering media credentials to an activist organization called Empower Texans in exchange for negative publicity against certain fellow Republicans in the Texas House.

The leader of Empower Texans, Michael Q. Sullivan, claims to have secretly recorded the audio of his meeting with Bonnen and Burrows which happened back in June. The Republican Party of Lubbock County has demanded the full unedited release of the audio. Bonnen has also called for the release of the audio.

Bonnen publicly apologized for saying “terrible things” but Burrows has not publicly commented on the issue.

The full text of Abbott’s endorsement is copied below.

“I am proud to endorse Representative Dustin Burrows for re-election, and I am grateful for his strong leadership in the Texas House,” said Governor Abbott. “As the author of House Bill 2, Representative Burrows championed the sweeping property tax reforms that Texas taxpayers demanded. Representative Burrows is also leading the effort to ensure Texas’ first responders injured in the line of duty receive the benefits they have earned, and he played a vital role in securing funding for the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. Representative Burrows is a servant leader who puts the needs of his constituents first, and I look forward to continuing our important work together as we create an even brighter future for the state of Texas.”