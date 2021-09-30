Update: nearly $1 billion investment, Governor Abbott in Lubbock for announcement of new jobs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference in Lubbock early Friday afternoon “regarding an economic development announcement.”

The Governor will be joined by Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Councilwoman Shelia Harris-Patterson, County Judge Curtis Parrish, and other local leaders in the Plains Cotton Growers Conference Center in the 1100 block of Canyon Lake Drive.

A media advisory from LEDA (the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance) described it as “the largest single private capital investment in Lubbock’s history.”

EverythingLubbock.com will carry the announcement live at 1:30 p.m. online and with a live Facebook stream.

An economic development application submitted to the office of Texas Comptroller on June 1 provided details of the proposed deal.

The application from Roosevelt ISD and Leprino Foods said, “Leprino Foods is proposing the construction of a new 850,000 square foot mozzarella cheese and nutrition manufacturing facility.”

It continued, “The new manufacturing plant would process an estimated 8 million pounds of milk per day. The large volume of milk required for an operation of this size will be supplied by local dairy farmers. It is anticipated that the suite of products made in the plant would be Mozzarella and Nutrition Products. The finished products will be distributed throughout the United States and internationally to satisfy Leprino’s customers globally.”

“If approved, the site would be constructed east of the 289 Loop Road and to the North 19th Street. It is anticipated that construction would begin in Summer of 2022 with commercial operations commencing in January 2025.”

At the time of the application, the estimated capital investment was $859,173,321.00.

The application was for tax breaks including a reinvestment zone. Different salaries were listed in the application by category. Many of jobs were more than $40,000 but the salary for certain “qualifying jobs” in the application was $45,000.

The commitment in the application is 300 or more jobs for the duration of the reinvestment zone tax breaks.