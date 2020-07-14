Governor Abbott issues drought disaster in South Plains counties

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a drought disaster proclamation Monday in several Texas counties, including Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Gaines, Hale, Lamb, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum counties in the South Plains.

The most recent drought monitor showed portions of the South Plains ranging from moderate drought to extreme drought as of July 9.

“Significantly low rainfall and prolonged dry conditions continue to increase

the threat of wildfire across these portions of the state,” the proclamation reads.

It goes on to say that these conditions pose a threat to the public health, property and economy of these counties.

As part of the proclamation, Abbott authorized the use of state resources to cope with the disaster.