AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the reappointment of Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. as the Texas State Historian for a term set to expire on October 5, 2024.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history and making presentations on Texas history topics.

Monroe, who is from Lubbock, is the Archivist of the Southwest Collection and on faculty at Texas Tech University.