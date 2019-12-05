Governor Abbott Reappoints Sawyer To Commission On State Emergency Communications

The following is a press release from the office of Texas Governor:

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Clinton Sawyer to the Commission on State Emergency Communications for a term set to expire on September 1, 2025. The commission is charged with administering the state 9-1-1 service program and the statewide poison control program.

Clinton Sawyer of Amherst is the Mayor of the City of Amherst and is an agent for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. He is a board member of the South Plains Association of Governments. Sawyer received an Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Information Systems from South Plains College and a Master Marketer Program Certificate from the Texas A&M University System.

