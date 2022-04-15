LUBBOCK, Texas — The School of Veterinary Medicine at Texas Tech University will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 22 at 2:00 p.m.

The event will recognize the completion of the school’s facilities worth $90 million.

The ceremony will include the Texas Tech community, elected officials, donors and veterinarians.

One elected leader scheduled to speak at the ceremony is Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell and others.

The event can be livestreamed at TTU.edu/livestream for those who cannot attend.