Governor Abbott to provide update in Lubbock on COVID-19 antibody therapy Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday it was announced that Governor Greg Abbott would travel to Lubbock on Thursday to meet with local officials to discuss the COVID-19 antibody therapy.

The following is a press release from Governor Greg Abbott’s Office:

Governor Greg Abbott will travel to Lubbock on Thursday, November 19th to hold a briefing with local officials and provide an update on the distribution of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy. T

he Governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and University of Texas (UT) System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD.