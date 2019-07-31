Governor appoints Amherst mayor to Commission on State Emergency Communications

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:



Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Clinton Sawyer to the Commission on State Emergency Communications for a term set to expire on September 1, 2019. The commission is charged with administering the state 9-1-1 service program and the statewide poison control program.

Clinton Sawyer is the Mayor of the City of Amherst and is an agent for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. He is a board member of the South Plains Association of Governments and president elect of the Texas Association of Regional Councils. Sawyer received an Associate Degree in applied science, computer information systems from South Plains College and a Master Marketer Program Certificate from the Texas A&M University System

