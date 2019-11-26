Governor Greg Abbott looks to helping former inmates

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is asking state agencies to reduce licensing requirements for jobs so that former inmates can have a better chance of getting jobs.

According to a letter from Abbott he’s said that some current restrictions are having a negative impact.

“Overly burdensome licensing rules also discourage individuals from pursuing professions or prevent the unemployed — or former inmates who have paid their debt to society — from building a better life”.

Some of the requirements the governor is looking to change is the high cost of application fees and “excessive educational requirements”.

Abbott said that he is giving Texas agencies until December 1 to report actions that they will take to help improve the licensing process.