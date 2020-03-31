Governor orders schools closed until May 4, allows essential business only in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order to keep schools in Texas closed until May 4 as a way to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus. Schools were instructed to use distance learning techniques.

The governor also issued a statewide order to allow only essential business through April 30.

A written statement from the governor’s web page said, “The Executive Order renews and expands the Governor’s previous directive to minimize social gatherings and minimize contact with people who are not in the same household.”

More specifically, the order said, “… Every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”

For the purpose of the executive order following are considered “Essential Services”:

CISA Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Sectors:

HEALTHCARE / PUBLIC HEALTH LAW ENFORCEMENT, PUBLIC SAFETY, AND OTHER FIRST RESPONDERS FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ENERGY WATER AND WASTEWATER TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNITY- OR GOVERNMENT-BASED OPERATIONS AND ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS CRITICAL MANUFACTURING HAZARDOUS MATERIALS FINANCIAL SERVICES CHEMICAL DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE COMMERCIAL FACILITIES RESIDENTIAL/SHELTER FACILITIES AND SERVICES HYGIENE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and houses of worship.

Other services as approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

There is a way to request an exception for businesses that are not specifically listed on the Texas Department of Emergency Management website.

“We’ve come too far to faulter now,” Abbott said. “We have more to do”

Abbott said, “Together we are going to heal our state. Together we are going to ensure that the lone star state continues to shine.”

The governor said his executive order overrides any local order.

