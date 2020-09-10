Governor proposes any city in Texas which defunds police will lose annexation authority forever

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott proposed Thursday that any city in Texas that defunds police will forever lose authority to annex.

He also proposed such cities can be subject to de-annexation by residents.

Abbott called out Austin for its current proposal to defund police. He also called out the City of Dallas for a version of defund police this week.

Abbott said in part: “Cities that defund their police departments will forever lose their annexation powers. And, any areas and any residents that have ever been annexed by that city in the past will have the power to vote to dis-annex themselves from the city.”

“It will force Austin to restore cuts already made to law enforcement,” Abbott also said.

The Austin City Council in August voted to reduce the policed budget by $150 million.

In August, Abbott proposed that cities which defund police face a property tax revenue freeze. Both the proposed freeze and the proposed loss of annexation go to the legislature in the next session.

Abbott also asked elected leaders statewide to sign a pledge on his campaign website, then post about it on social media.