Grace Campus asks for more financial support as homeless population increases

LUBBOCK, Texas – As the homeless population gradually rises, Grace Campus is in need of more financial support.

In a recent mass email, Grace Campus Executive Director Christopher Moore said it was the “most difficult letter he had ever written”, pleading with the community to contribute as the year ends.

“We’re not asking anyone to break the bank or anything,” said Moore

Grace Campus serves about 80 homeless individuals per day with basic necessities such as temporary housing, clothing, laundry facilities, and two meals a day. The costs add up to $711 per person, according to the organization.

“We don’t apply or receive government money,” said Moore. ‘We are 100% reliant on our donors.”

Moore adds that a majority of the people that Grace Campus assists aren’t chronically homeless, but have just “fallen on hard times.”

As charitable giving decreases nationwide, Moore says any contribution helps, even as small as $10-$20.

“We want to get them back their dignity,” said Moore. “We want to give them back hope.”

If you would like to donate, visit gracecampus.org