LUBBOCK, Texas – Two days after a limo was stolen from Grace Funeral and Cremation Center, it was the target of another vehicle theft when two vans were stolen from the property.

Devontai Guines, the funeral director at Grace, said Friday morning, the previously locked gate was found open, and two of the transport vans were missing.

“I have a lot of mixed emotions–I’m very surprised…I just don’t understand why someone would feel the need to continuously trespass and be so offensive,” Guines said.

According to the Wednesday police report from the limo theft, one of the now-stolen vans was damaged during the first break-in.

The police report said it appeared the suspect attempted to steal the van Wednesday but was unsuccessful.

“I just pray this individual is caught…brought to justice and that they just leave us alone,” Guines said.

