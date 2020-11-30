Grace Medical Center emergency room to close permanently on Dec. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

On Saturday, December 5 the emergency room at Grace Medical Center on 50th and University will be permanently closed.

In 2019, Covenant Health announced the construction of the Grace Surgical Hospital on 82nd and Marsha Sharp Freeway. That facility will be open and functioning as of December 5 and several operations at Grace Medical Center will transition to this new facility.

Grace Medical Center will close for renovations.

Alternative emergency room care can be found at other Covenant Health locations such as:

Covenant Medical Center Emergency Department, 3615 19th Street

Covenant Health Emergency Center, 10205 Quaker Avenue

Covenant Health Emergency Center, 7905 Milwaukee Avenue

Covenant Children’s Pediatric Emergency Room, 4015 22nd Place

Covenant Children’s Obstetrical Emergency Room, 4002 24th Street

If you are seeking care for a non-emergency issue, you are welcome to visit the Grace Clinic 50th Street Walk-in Clinic on the north side of the building during its regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4:30 PM.

(News release from Covenant Health)