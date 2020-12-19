Gracias Choir’s yearly Christmas concert moves into your living room this winter season

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the IFY USA Headquarters:

The Gracias Choir is an internationally award-winning, nonprofit choir and orchestra that has taken the highest prizes at the world’s most prestigious choral competitions. Since 2013, the Gracias Choir has performed its world-famous Christmas Cantata in 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada every year with admission being absolutely free. Over the nine years, 540,000 people across North America have seen the production. Despite the 10th annual tour of the Cantata being canceled by the pandemic, the Choir plans to touch millions this year through their Gracias Christmas Concert broadcast on local television stations.

“We were sad that Covid-19 forced us to close the 32-city tour originally scheduled for 2020,” said Terry Henderson, chairman of the Gracias Music Foundation and spokesperson of the Gracias Choir. “Today, America seems more divided than ever, and many people have suffered like never before during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation needs healing, and one of the greatest sources of such healing is music. Music is the universal language that can reach and touch hearts while uniting people who are from different walks of life. We believe that many people will be inspired by the spirit of peace, love, family, giving, and faith conveyed from this Christmas production.”



National broadcasting channels such around Texas and across the U.S. are already planning to broadcast the concert across the nation this winter season. This Christmas Concert will air more than 200 times this December in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Founded in 2000, Gracias Choir has relentlessly pursued excellence in the artistry of classical music, explored the therapeutic use of music for mental and emotional wellness, and advocated for the implementation of music into educational regimens for young people around the world.

“Gracias Choir believes in the power of music. They believe that music gives hope and peace to listeners who may be feeling down on their luck,” said Terry Henderson. “With societal problems on the rise, we are witnessing how cultural and classical arts can play a part in calming the turmoil in the hearts of people.”

Gracias Choir has won numerous international choral competitions since their inception: the grand prize at the 13th Concorso Corale Internazionale Riva del Garda in Italy, the first prize at the Montreux Choral Festival in Switzerland, and the first prize of the 14th Marktoberdorf Choral Competition in Germany, one of the premier chamber choral competitions of the world. The Choir has also performed at some of the most recognized venues in the world: the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Mandela National Stadium in Uganda, and Madison Square Garden.

The Gracias Christmas Cantata will be airing locally on December 20th at 1 PM CST on ABC in Lubbock, Texas.

