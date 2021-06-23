Graduates aging out of the foster system prepare for college and independent living

LUBBOCK, Texas– Foster*A*Life hosted their “Hope Chest” event today, giving youth aging out of the foster care system $550 to shop for household appliances at Target.

Even though only 24 percent of foster youth tend to graduate from high school, this year there were eight graduates from the Children’s Home of Lubbock and many are planning to go to colleges like South Plains Community College, Texas Tech University and West Texas A&M.

“They helped me imagine [doing] things I never could of imagined even,” said Marcus Ward. “Graduating high school was insane for me, the biggest milestone I’ve ever accomplished.”

It’s difficult for a lot of teens aging out to see past the system, which is why organizations like Foster*A*Life and Reclaimed43 are so important.

Erica Bright created Reclaimed43 after her own experiences in the foster care system.

“I got to see a lot I didn’t know about foster care before then, so it opened my eyes a lot,” said Bright. “[Reclaimed43] came from the verse Isaiah 43:1, which says ‘fear not for I have called you by name, you are mine.'”

Now she uses the non-profit as a why to mentor these youth and give them a purpose moving forward. They are in need of volunteers and you can go to their Facebook page to get involved today.